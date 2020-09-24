Bamigbola Gbolagunte,

Akure Indigenes of Osun State living in Ondo State have pledged to support Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the October 10 governorship election.

They expressed their readiness to work for Akeredolu based on his welfare programme and inclusive governmemt which they said he runs for over three and half years.

The leader of the group, Mr Folarin Ayede while speaking during a visit to the state secretariat of the APC in BAkure said before”all the past governors in Ondo State have something that always go against us, until Rotimi Akeredolu came on board and took the issues of non indigenes residing in the state as priority. He did appoint some of us into high positions in his government”

“We are mobilising our members in the state for his re-election. For all he has done and the much more he has promised to do for us is something to hold on to. We expect a record, high, number of Indigenous voters, especially, from Osun State to vote in his favour at the October 10 poll,” he assured.

Responding, the state chairman of the APC, Mr Adetimehin said, “Osun indigenes in our party are doing well, they are very faithful party people who always stand by the party. They have remained committed to the ideals and ideologies of the progressives.”

Adetimehin, particularly, thanked the Chairman of APC in Osun State, Mr Gboyega Famodun for leading the delegation to the party secretariat.

He expressed satisfaction in the confirmation by the group that the Osun indigenes living in Ondo state will cast their votes for the party in the coming election.

He recalled that when Osun State was in the fold of the opposition, God used the progressive states, including Ondo, to provide support for them in their governorship election.

He said, though, Ondo remains in the hands of the progressive party, yet, the support of the Osun State APC is needed to get the party in Ondo to the promised land.

Mr Adegboyega Famodun, the Chairman of APC in Osun State, commended the operational system of the Ondo State APC towards the coming election.

He reiterated the need to be fervent and to remain committed to the course of rallying the party to a resounding victory.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the improvement witnessed in the last Edo election.