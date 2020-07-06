Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a screening appeal panel for the Ondo State governorship primary

The party, in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, yesterday in Abuja, said the panel would be chaired by Gyang Dung.

Akobundu said the nomination of the party members to serve on the screening appeal panel was approved by the party’s NWC.

Members of the panel include Dayo Ogungbenro, Austin Umahi, Dan Orbih, G. T. Kataps, Theophilus Shan, Ibrahim Kazaure and Kola Balogun.

Others are Bolanle Ogundiran, Rimamde Shawulu, Hajiya Dikko, Christine Akpan, and Uzoma Abonta as secretary.

“The panel is mandated to consider appeals arising from the screening of aspirants for the upcoming governorship election in Ondo State,” Akobundu said.

Meanwhile, the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, has insisted he was backed by the constitution to request that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu hands over power to him after 21 days of being incapacitated.

Reacting to the backlash which trailed his ultimatum to Akeredolu that since the governor was partially incapacitated, he had only 21 days to take over the reins of government from him, Ajayi said he has the constitutional right to take over from the governor.