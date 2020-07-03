From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee for the July 22 Ondo State governorship primary, on Friday, said two of the nine governorship aspirants that indicated interest to contest the October 10 governorship election on the party’s platform, did not scale through the screening exercise.

The chairman of the panel, Yakubu Dogara, who disclosed this in a interview with journalists at the PDP National secretariat, Abuja, said the two aspirants are free to approach the party’s gubernatorial appeal panel, if they think they was a miscarriage of justice.

However, Dogara, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, refused to disclosed the identity of the affected aspirants.