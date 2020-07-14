Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, yesterday, protested an alleged manipulation of delegates’ list for the party’s governorship primary.

National secretariat of the party had fixed July 22 for the primary.

The aggrieved members alleged that the leadership was doing everything to favour the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who is also contesting on the party’s platform.

They condemned the State Working Committee for allegedly planning to doctor the delegates’ list to favour Ajayi.

The aggrieved members also called for the disqualification of Ajayi for allegedly involved in the delegates’ list manipulation.

The chieftains also called for the arrest of Kingsley Chinda who served as secretary of the PDP ward congresses electoral committee for allegedly violating the constitution of the party.

The aggrieved PDP stalwarts alleged that over 101 fake delegates were smuggled into the ad hoc delegates’ list.

A former chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area, Bitire Solomon, who spoke on behalf of the aggrieved members, said the list was unacceptable.

Bitire insisted that Ajayi must be disqualified for fraudulently injecting 101 fake delegates into the ad hoc delegates’ list of Ondo State PDP with the connivance of Chinda.

In a related development, All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in the forthcoming governorship primary of the party have declared war on 11 governorship aspirants for allegedly calling them rogues and untrusted members.

Eleven out of the 12 aspirants jostling for the APC ticket, on Sunday, said they cannot trust the party delegates if the indirect mode of primary is finally adopted for the July 20 governorship.

The aspirants, led by Olusola Oke, Ife Oyedele and Olayide Adelami, described the party delegates as rogues who are ready to milk them dry.

But, the delegates, in a statement jointly signed by Yemi Akinwande, Muyiwa Olakunle and Ayenuro James, said they are ready to show the aspirants that they are truly rogues on July 20 at the governorship primary.

They said despite the fact that majority of them are for continuity, there are some that could still be swayed if not for the unguarded statements from the aspirants.

“Their statement on us really show the kind of leaders these aspirants will be if they are finally elected as candidate. We take exception to their name-calling habit just as we are battle ready to show them that we are rogues

“Our party is for all comers. Many of them were not in the party when we emerged as delegates. We will not allow them to come into our house and rubbish our integrity,” they said.