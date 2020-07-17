Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will reclaim Ondo State in the forthcoming governorship election.

He said the PDP has resolved its differences, especially as it related to the protest that followed an alleged three-man ad hoc delegates’ list.

“PDP is well positioned in Ondo and we are ready to take over power in the state. Our members here have resolved their differences and they are willing to work as a team to dislodge APC.

”In the last general election, we have two senators and APC has one. That is to show we are ready and prepared to win Ondo State,” he said.

He ruled out the possibility of shifting the governorship primary just as he denied reports that the party is embedded in crisis.

Ekweremadu who is the chairman, PDP local government congress committee in the state, said the allegation of doctoring delegates’ list levelled against the screening committee has been resolved.

Some governorship aspirants of the party had raised the alarm over alleged manipulation of the party delegates’ list ahead of the primary.

However, Ekweremadu said the governorship aspirants have agreed the primary should hold as scheduled, saying the leadership of the party will not postpone the primary scheduled for July 22.