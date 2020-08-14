Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the allegations against Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as false and baseless.

Reacting to allegations made by the PDP accusing Sanwo-olu of providing N25 billion to support the governorship election of the APC’s candidate in Edo State, Oladejo said the allegations are unfounded and baseless.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, Oladejo who described PDP’s statement as reckless, said the opposition party has shown the consistency of a warped state of mind that is determined to sell falsehood to the people.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the nauseating occasional vituperation of the opposition PDP as regards the appointment of the governor of Lagos State , Mr Babajide Sanwoolu-olu to lead the APC campaign for the forth-coming Ondo State Governorship election.

“The characteristic wild and reckless allegation has shown the consistency of the warped state of mind of a frustrated opposition party that is determined to sell falsehood to the people. The false and unfounded allegation of the intention to divert resources of Lagos State is at best an admission of what obtains in the PDP whenever there’s an election.

Nigerians haven’t forgotten the Dasuki-gate which provided a looting spree in the name of elections.

“It’s also an open secret that the PDP has remained in permanent opposition in Lagos State because its leadership is gifted in looting election funds. It is important to put it on record that the well thought choice of the Lagos State Governor to lead the election campaign was based on his well acknowledged remarkable performance in office despite the prevailing unusual challenge. He’s also known as a great manager of human and material resources.

“It’s laughable that you described Governor Sanwo-olu as lacking political experience after successfully and effortlessly retiring your serial governorship candidate.

“However, the bad news is that the discerning general public find your bazaar like governorship primaries in Ondo and Edo states distasteful and have resolved to react accordingly with their votes.

The release which can be regarded as crying wolf where there’s none can at best be described as prophetic of PDP’s imminent defeat in the coming elections.

“The disintegration of the PDP house of cards in Ondo State after the governorship primaries