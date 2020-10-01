Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure



Ondo State commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami and the state commandant of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Philip Ayuba on Wednesday visited Ijebu-Owo and Ipele in Owo local government area of Ondo State to assess the level of destruction done by suspected political thugs.

Hoodlums had on Tuesday attacked the campaign team of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede during a campaign rally in Ipele-Owo.

No fever than 10 persons sustained serious injuries in the attack allegedly carried out by political thugs.

The victims of the attack including those who sustained gunshot injuries are already admitted at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo.

One of the victims, Mrs. Nike Alale who said she recently returned from Norway narrated how she was attacked while buying fuel at Bovas Gas Station at Aro Junction in Owo.

She said “We were buying fuel here and all of a sudden we heard gun shots. We had to run inside the fuel station office. We were watching them as they destroyed my vehicle. They stole all the valuables in my car including my phones and the car documents.

“They came down from a campaign convoy. We saw them shouting kill them! Kill them! There is no APC sticker on my car. I am not an APC member. This is unfair,” she added.

A driver who identified himself as Ojo said he was beaten thoroughly and stabbed severally by suspected thugs.

The Police Commissioner said he had gone round and saw that many property were damaged and scores of persons were injured in the attack.

While assuring that the perpetrators will be brought to book, the Police boss said investigation would commence on the matter so as to get to the root of it.