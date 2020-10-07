From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The police have assured of total neutrality in the Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The coordinator of the security agents supervising the election, Mr Adeleye Oyebade, a Deputy Inspector General of Police gave the assurance while addressing newsmen.

He warned politicians to shun violence and acts capable of causing troubles during the election, saying that the police and other security agents will not tolerate any act of lawlessness.

As part of efforts to ensure a crisis-free election, Oyebade said the government has set up Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

He said the committee is saddled with the onerous responsibility of ensuring safety and providing a safe, secure environment conducive for conducting free, fair, all-inclusive, transparent and credible elections.

“It is also a demonstration of government’s determination to entrench sanity in the political space and ensure that citizens are free to choose according to their conscience, leaders who should govern them without fear of molestation.

“It is our collective resolve to replicate the success recorded in the Edo Governorship Election in Ondo State and make it even better.

“The success of this election and indeed subsequent elections depends largely on the role of every one of us. We therefore appeal to everyone to play their part well so that we could record maximum success in the forthcoming governorship election and make our nation proud again.

“On our part, we will remain neutral, professional, be fair to everyone and respect the fundamental human rights of every citizen irrespective of their political affiliation. All the police officers deployed for this national assignment have been properly briefed and warned to adhere strictly to the explicit contents of the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Security Personnel on Election Duty.

“The police and other security personnel deployed for the election will be accessible but firm and resolute throughout the election period. We assure you that we will not abdicate our constitutional responsibilities. We will provide, in collaboration with INEC and other security agents, adequate and all-inclusive security for all INEC staff, INEC materials, party agents, election observers and monitors whether local or foreign before, during and after the election,” he added.