Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

In the lead up to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Salami Bolaji, has read the riot act to those intent on fomenting trouble before, during and after the election.

The police commissioner specifically warned political thugs to steer clear of the State to avoid being arrested, declaring that ‘no political thug can escape arrest in the State.’

‘The State Police Command,’ he said, ‘will not hesitate to use the instrumentality of law on anybody, group or political party discovered to be behind any political violence or destruction of property in the State.’

‘Having observed some problems springing up in some parts of the State during political campaigns, the police had on two occasions warned party leaders to advise their followers on the need to eschew violence, yet it seems it all fell on deaf ears,’ he added.

The Commissioner, who said he had met with political leaders in the State on three occasions, said the police command will not hesitate to send anyone found sponsoring or inducing anybody into carrying out acts of violence in the name of politics to jail.

He advised party leaders to discourage their followers from any act capable of causing violence, and enjoined politicians to maintain decent campaigning.