A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Alhaji Saka Ogunleye, has urged ward chairmen of the party to unite members in the state in order to re-elect Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the forthcoming election.

Ogunleye, the Coordinator, Akeredolu Continuity Mandate Group (ACMG), at a meeting in Akure on Wednesday said the Association of Ward Chairmen in the 18 Local Government Areas must intensify efforts to ensure victory for Akeredolu.

He implored them to show their leadership qualities by displaying political maturity which members could rely upon every time.

“On behalf of our leader, Governor Akeredolu, State Chairman, Mr Adetimehin and the entire party, I implore you to make your group impenetrable.

“This is a crucial period as many would approach you to cause disaffection in our march toward a common goal. Do not listen to them.

“We must know the vision of this government is to improve the fortunes of the people through the provision of qualitative road network, conducive schools, good health care services and industrial development among others.

“For the first time, we have a flyover, roads are being built in the three senatorial districts, public schools everywhere are receiving priority attention.

‘’Ondo State has a vehicle assembly plant and also for the first time our hospitals are wearing modern looks.

“These and many more are sufficient enough to use in campaigning for the governor’s reelection. Aketi is a good product that you should be proud to showcase to the world.

‘’Hold your members together in the wards and turn deaf ears to detractors,” Ogunleye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Ogunleye is the Commissioner for Works in the state and had been in the forefront of the campaign for the re-election of Akeredolu.

He said Akeredolu’s style of governance was deliberately tailored toward making Ondo State rank among the best in terms of development.

Ogunleye expressed optimism on the readiness of the governor for the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.

He also gave an assurance that the local government poll would be held as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic pressure decreased, adding that APC was the party to beat in the election.

Mr Sunday Abioye, a ward Chairman, told NAN shortly after the meeting that he and his colleagues were in support of the governor’s re-lection because of the quality of work done so far during his first term.(NAN)