The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara as the Chairman of its Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for Ondo State governorship election.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), announced the approval in a statement issued by on Monday in Abuja.

Akobundu said that the NWC also approved the nomination of Mrs Cynthia Egwa, Chief David Vaughan and Chief Ginger Onwusibe as members while Kingsley Chinda will serve as Secretary.

He said that the committee was mandated to elect three ad-hoc ward delegates in the 203 wards for the upcoming governorship election in the state.

The exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8 across the state.

In another development, the party called on Federal Government to allow unhindered investigation of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Ologbondiyan said in another statement that the invitation of Magu by the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning and the fact that he has to be accompanied by an attorney shows that the said “invitation”, was beyond the routine.

He stated that the development around Magu raise more integrity questions, regarding his activities in the EFCC.

He recalled that last month, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, released a memo in which he indicted Magu of alleged diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC.

He said that the PDP, Nigerians and indeed, the international community were keenly monitoring the development and expect the government to carry out a comprehensive investigation and make its findings available to the public.

“Now that Magu has been pulled in for investigation, the federal government should preserve the integrity of the office of the Chairman of the EFCC.

“This should be done by ordering him to step aside while investigators take charge of every activity of the office to forestall the destruction of evidence as well as unnecessary interferences in the matter.

“Moreover, with the allegations and investigation, Magu has lost the moral rectitude to continue to preside over the anti-corruption agency.

“He should step aside until he proves himself innocent.’’ (NAN)