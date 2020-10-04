Founderof the Inri Evangelical Church, Lagos, has predicted victory for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Ayodele had earlier predicted that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State would retire Adams Oshiomole and it came to pass. For the coming Ondo poll, he said the combined effects of money, incumbency factor and technicalities would confer victory on Akeredolu who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His words: “October 10 poll in Ondo will be a tight race, but the incumbent will win. I advise other contenders to pray for God’s appointed time. As for 2023, I want to kindly advise former Vice President Atiku Abubakar not to waste his resources again. He should seek God’s face. But if you ask me, I will urge him not to contest again.”