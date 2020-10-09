Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised its staff participating in Ondo State governorship election to consolidate on recent achievement in Edo State by accounting for every single vote cast in the election holding on tomorrow.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the advice in a message issued in Abuja, yesterday.

Yakubu recalled that on the eve of the Edo governorship election, he appealed to hardworking staff to rise to the occasion and deliver a free, fair and credible election in accordance with INEC established policy, and that they heeded to his call

“Indeed, our staff members, assisted by the security agencies and other critical stakeholders, did not spare any effort in ensuring the successful conduct of the election. Clearly, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are pleased with the outcome and we are encouraged by their commendations.

“However, we cannot afford to rest on our oars. Another end-of-tenure governorship election is upon us. There is now an even higher expectation in Ondo State. We must consolidate on our recent achievement and account for every single vote cast on October 10, in a transparent manner which will ensure that only the choice of the electorate prevails,” he said.

Yakubu urged staff to resist any temptation and be committed to the vision and mission of INEC.

“I implore all of you to resist any form of temptation and let your individual actions be guided by extant laws and good conscience. Always remember that any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us. Remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the commission,” Yakubu said.