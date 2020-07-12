Okwe Obi, Abuja

Action Democratic Party (SDP), has announced plans to organise its primaries July 24, ahead of Ondo State governorship election, slated for September.

National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, in a statement, yesterday, also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard the alleged dissolution of the National Working Committee led by the factional chairman, Professor Tunde Adeniran.

Mohammed said: “It has come to the attention of the National Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party, SDP that a small parallel group of SDP members led by Prof Tunde Adeniran whose claim of been appointed as the National Chairman of the party is currently being challenged in the Federal High court Abuja by the SDP and its National Executive Committee led by Chief Supo Shonibare has announced a purported dissolution of the Ondo State Executive Committee of SDP.

“For avoidance of doubt, the Ondo State Executive Committee ably led by Barr Dele Thomas is intact and has been mandated to prepare for the conduct of the Governorship primary election for those who have purchased the nomination form on 24th July 2020 at Akure the state capital.

“The National working committee of the party is proud of the Ondo State Executive committee being the only state chapter of the party that delivered the only MHR member won by the party in the last general election and has no reason to dissolve the chapter.

The INEC and relevant government agencies, as well as the general public are therefore enjoined to disregard the purported dissolution and grant full cooperation to the State Executive committee.

“Meanwhile, the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms which will close at 12 noon on 23rd July 2020 would not be extended as the screening would commence immediately.

“So far, two aspirants have purchased the expression of interest forms.”