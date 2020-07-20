Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Security operatives attached to the Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello who is the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Ondo State attacked Mr Friday Otabor of the Nation newspaper.

Otabor was at the International Conference Centre, Akure, venue of the primary election when security operatives descended on him.

His offence was that he did not put on tags provided by the committee for acredited Journalists.

Efforts by Otabor to explain his situation to the fierce looking security operatives proved abortive as he was not allowed to talk.

Otabor who had earlier shown the Identity card of his place of work to the security personnel was beaten to pulp and efforts by officials of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to save him proved abortive.

After beating the Journalist, the policemen started speaking Hausa language and threw up the journalist who later landed on concrete floor.

Otabor who sustained serious injuries was later rushed to the clinic where he was treated.