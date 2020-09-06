Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 10 governors, ministers and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande yesterday stormed Akure, the Ondo State capital, to solicit support for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at a grand rally staged to flag off his re-election campaign.

The governors who attended the rally included Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee; Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; Chairman Ondo APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AdulRasak; Governor of Osun State; Gboyega Oyetola; Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun; Sani Bello of Niger State, and the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief David Onoja.

Ministers for Transportations, Hon. Rotimi Ameachi; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and other notable leaders were also at the event.

The governors and the large crowd that attended the event defied the rain and waited for over three hours that the rally lasted.

The chairman of the National Campaign Council, Sanwo-Olu said that governor Akeredolu has performed creditably well and deserves to be re-elected for a second term in office.

He said that the APC would continue to take the welfare of the people very seriously, adding that Akeredolu has done the party proud with his performance in the last three and a half years.

The chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Buni said that the people of the state must not allow anyone to truncate the developmental stride of the Akeredolu administration.

Speaking, Governor Akeredolu said that he was prepared to do more than his administration has recorded in the last three and half years.

He warned the people not to allow those who would come to ruin the gains that have been entrenched in the last three and half years across the state.

Earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu had commended Akeredolu for his giants strides in the state, stating that he has laid a solid foundation for the state.

Tinubu noted that Akeredolu has done more than talk development and dedicated himself and his administration to bringing development to the state.

The former Lagos State governor spoke at the commissioning of the newly built Internal Revenue Service office complex, which was constructed by the Akeredolu administration.

He noted that since the governor came on board in 2016, he has had his hands on the plough, recording one milestone after another.

Meanwhile the National Campaign Council of the PDP for the Ondo guber poll headed by Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that the party is set to take over the state from the APC.

The Council stated this at the early hours of yesterday, after heads of its subcommittees met in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It maintained that the PDP is ready to do all that is lawful to secure victory in the forthcoming governorship election in the Sunshine state.

According to leaders of the PDP National Campaign Council, the party would put everything in place to take over Ondo State from the leadership of the APC.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor, while addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, expressed confidence that with the level of work being done by the party, victory is assured.