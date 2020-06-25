Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ahead of the October governorship election in Ondo State, the state council of traditional rulers has endorsed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for second term in office.

The chairman of the council who is also the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan, said the endorsement was as a result of Akeredolu’s meritorious achievements in office in the last three and half years.

The monarch said the Governor did not lobby any member of the council before his endorsement.

He said “all the traditional rulers in the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State have agreed to support Akeredolu for his second term in office.”

“He has done a lot in Akure. Anywhere I go, I tell them Akeredolu has done great things in the state such as the reconstruction of Hospital, construction of roads. I have long time prayed for him, and I will continue,” he added.

Also, the Olubaka of Oka, Oba (Dr) Yusuf Adebori Adeleye took time to justify the position of his fellows Obas to real out various life-changing interventions of the Akeredolu Administration in the Northern Senatorial District.

Also speaking, the Abodi of Ikale, Oba Babatunde Faduyile said the resolve to support Akeredolu for a second term in office was in the interest of the people of the state.

The Deji of Akure, who spoke on behalf of royal fathers in the central senatorial district, described as iconic the performance of Governor Akeredolu.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu expressed delight at the action of the state council of traditional rulers.