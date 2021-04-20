From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has struck out the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the October 10 election in the state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede against the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both PDP and Jegede had sought for an order of the tribunal to cancel the results of the election and to declare the PDP candidate winner of the election

But the tribunal in its ruling via zoom, yesterday, said the petition lacks merit.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abubakar Umar, in a two hour judgment, struck out PDP and Jegede’s petition for lack of jurisdiction.

“Issues raised therein in this petition are settled issue of internal affairs and management of a political party which this tribunal has no Jurisdiction,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the tribunal judgment, describing it as victory for people of the state.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye congratulated Governor Akeredolu, his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, and all supporters of the party in the state.

The party commended the tribunal for being dispassionate and objective in considering all the arguments and counter-arguments assembled before it, while the trial lasted.

The party further showers appreciation on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for sticking to what is constitutional, fair and reasonable.

The party wondered how a candidate that scored three over 18 in an examination could expect to be declared successful, adding that “the PDP wanted victory through the backdoor.”

It advised the main opposition party to accept the judgment in good faith and put its house in order, why preparing for future elections.