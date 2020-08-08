Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The ambition of the PDP candidate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede yesterday received a boost, as five aspirants of the party expressed their readiness to work for his success.

The aspirants who contested against Jegede promised to work on other aspirants to support the PDP candidate, just as they assured that all their supporters will work for the candidate.

They include: Dr. Eddy Olafeso; Banji Okunomo, Boluwaji Kunlere and Bode Ayorinde. They all met with Jegede at his residence in Akure and assured that they are all determined to unseat the incumbent governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu who is seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Also, they assured that they would remain loyal to the PDP despite losing the party’s primary.

The spokesman of Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, Mr. Gbenga Akinmoyo, confirmed that the aspirants met and agreed to work together for the victory of the party in the forthcoming polls. Denying reports that the emergence of Jegede has polarised the PDP in the state, he said the party is united more than ever before.

He informed that all the contestants have resolved to work together for the growth of PDP, just as he expressed optimism that the PDP will come out victorious in the forthcoming governorship poll.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday night met with former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko in Ondo over the candidacy of Mr Eyitayo Jegede.