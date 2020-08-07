Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The governorship ambition of the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State Mr Eyitayo Jegede on Friday received a boost as five aspirants of the party expressed their readiness to work for his success.

The five aspirants who contested against Jegede promised to work on other aspirants to support the PDP candidate, just as the assured that all their supporters will work for the candidate.

The aspirants including Dr Eddy Olafeso, Banji Okunomo, Boluwaji Kunlere, Bode Ayorinde all met with Jegede at his residence in Akure, assuring that they are all determined to unseat the incumbent Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu who is seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, the aspirants assured that they will remain loyal to the PDP despite loosing the party’s primary.

The spokesman of Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organization, Mr Gbenga Akinmoyo confirmed that the aspirants met and aggreed to work together for the victory of the party in the forthcoming polls.

Akinmoyo who denied reports that the emergence of Jegede has polarized the PDP in the state, said the party is united more than ever before.

He said all the contestants have resolved to work together for the growth of the PDP, just as he expressed optimism that the PDP will come out victorious in the forthcoming governorship poll.