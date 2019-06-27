Moshood Adebayo

Ondo State Eminent Group (OSEG) has declared that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu would remain the state helmsman until after his second term in office.

The convener of OSEG, Banji Alabi, in a statement said this was in view of the laudable achievements so far recorded by his administration in the last few years.

Alabi, who is also chairman of Council of Ondo State Polytechnic, said Akeredolu’s achievements were evident in all critical sectors of the state which has made the Sunshine State advance further in terms of growth and development.

The Lagos lawyer added that there is no doubt that Ondo State under Akeredolu had performed creditably well despite challenges inherited from previous administrations, especially backlog of salary arrears.

“Akeredolu’s administration has renovated over 500 schools, with thousands of more boys and girls now enrolled today in schools in the state.

“Akeredolu came into office with the twin promises of regular payment of workers’ salary and to leave Ondo State far better than he met it in terms of physical infrastructures. The gentleman has stayed absolutely faithful to the fulfilment.

“One area where Akeredolu deserves applause is the fact that all projects inherited from his predecessor are now either completed or at various advanced completion stages.”