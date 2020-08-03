Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Facts have emerged on why Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, is planning to contest the October 10 governorship election on Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) platform.

The deputy governor, Daily Sun gathered, was not comfortable with the outcome of the governorship primary that produced Eyitayo Jegede as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate.

Besides, it was learnt that Ajayi had planned he would be considered as Jegede’s running mate but was not given the privilege.

Ajayi had, recently, visited the former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, and it was rumoured that part of the discussion between the duo was the intention of Ajayi to contest on ZLP platform.

Ajayi came second in the PDP primary conducted in July having joined the party about 30 days to its primary.

Meanwhile, Akure indigenes, living in the United Kingdom, under the auspices of Akure Descendants Union (ADU), have hailed the choice of Jegede as the PDP candidate in the October election.

The group said the enviable pedigree of Jegede coupled with the yearnings of the people to live a better life would facilitate his overall victory at the poll after the election.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of the union, Anthony Faleyimu and the Secretary, Adewale Ogunlade, the group described Jegede as a worthy indigene of Akure who is determined to serve his people.