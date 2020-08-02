Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Facts have emerged on why Ondo State deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi is planning to contest the October 10 governorship election on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The deputy governor who recently joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Sun gathered was not comfortable with the outcome of the governorship primary election that produced Mr Eyitayo Jegede as the party’s flag bearer.

Besides, it was learnt that Ajayi had planned that he would be considered as Jegede’s running mate but was not given the privilege.

Ajayi had recently visited the former Governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and it was rumoured that part of the discussion between the duo was the intention of Ajayi to contest under the ZLP.

Mr. Ajayi came second in the People’s Democratic Party primary election conducted in July,nhaving joined the party about 30 days to the its primaries.

A reliable source told our correspondent that Ajayi was bittered by the way his name was not considered for the deputy governor’s slot.

The source said having come second in a keenly contested primaries, Ajayi had thought that the party leadership would consider him for the position of the deputy governor.

However, another source said Ajayi may want to play a spoiler role by contesting on another platform.

The source further said Mr. Ajayi is optimistic that his supporters in APC and PDP will move with him to his new party.

Daily Sun gathered that arrangements are being made on how to substitute the name of the ZLP governorship candidate with that of Ajayi before the August deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).