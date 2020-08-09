Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has cleared the Ondo State deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi to contest the October 10 governorship election under the platform of the party.

Ajayi had defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in June and joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested the party’s governorship primary election but lost to Mr Eyitayo Jegede.

Ajayi’s application was sent to the NEC of the ZLP, which met at the weekend and subsequently approved it.

The state chairman of the ZLP, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja confirmed the clearance of Ajayi in a telephone chat with our correspondent, saying that Ajayi is now the governorship candidate of the party.

Akinlaja said Ajayi would formally join the ZLP at an elaborate event on Tuesday.

There had been speculations concerning the defection of Ajayi to the ZLP, as he had on two occasions met with former Governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko who is the leader of the party.

Ajayi’s decision was however seen as an act of desperation by members of the PDP who had consistently engaged him in series of discussion on his next line of action.