Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure



The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has reiterated the commitment of its leaders and members to the candidacy of the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, declaring that the candidate would not be traded for any other political party.

The party therefore urged members of the public to disregard any report that it was planning to team up with another political party.

The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Felix Olatunde, said reports of such kinds are concocted and circulated by opposition elements who are in fear of the established popularity of the party and its candidate.

He said “for the umpteenth time, the Zenith Labour Party wishes to state that our leader, Dr Olusegun Mimiko is busy working to rally local and national support for our candidate, Agboola Ajayi and will not succumb to any pressure, real or imagined to support any other candidate as reported.

“Also, our candidate is busy engaging and debating his plans and programmes with electorate across the state with the single focus of winning the October 10 election and removing through the ballots the outgoing Akeredolu-led government.

Olatunde said the ZLP has “no intention to collapse its structure in favour of any other party or work for any other party.”

“We welcome all who may wish to join us to work for the election of Agboola Ajayi as Governor of Ondo State.

“We restate the above as a result of the consistent falsehood being pushed into the media by the PDP and APC in Ondo State to weaken our unity and create doubts in the hearts of the electorate.

“Again, Mimiko is working to rally local and national support for our candidate, who obviously has become the strongest to oust the underperforming government of Rotimi Akeredolu,” he added.

He urged members of the party to remain unrelenting in mobilising more support for Ajayi, urging them to disregard confusing media reports planted by desperate politicians.