From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Lagos-bound bus with 18 passengers was attacked by armed men on Thursday along Idoani-Ifira Road in Akoko South East, Ondo State.

An undisclosed number of passengers were also abducted by the armed men.

The incident, according to local, sources occurred on the failed portion of the Idoani-Ifira Road.

It was gathered that there was sporadic shooting as the gunmen carried out their operation, causing the passengers to run for safety.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Isua Akoko, Mr Hakeem Sadiq, confirmed the incident to Daily Sun.

He said the police are already working with other sister agencies to ensure that the travellers were rescued unhurt.

In the meantime, an Ifira Akoko community leader, Chief Boboye Ojomo, has attributed incessant robberies and kidnapping on that axis to deplorable condition of federal road from orita Ipele to Idoani.

He called on Federal Government through the Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to look into all federal roads in Ondo State as many are now in state of disrepair.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.