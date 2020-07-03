Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, has died of COVID-19 complications.

Adegbenro, a member of the state task force on COVID-19, reportedly died, yesterday, at the infectious diseases hospital in Akure, the state capital.

Although details of his death are still sketchy, there are speculations that he died of coronavirus.

Adegbenro, who recently monitored the compliance of residents of the state to COVID-19 protocols, hailed from Ilara-Mokin, in Ifedore Local Government Area.

The state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described his death as a great loss to the party and the state at large.

Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, said: “Adegbenro has been at the forefront of government efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Ondo State. His demise collides violently with this patriotic assignment.

“He was a party man to the core, readily accessible, humble and dependable. His commitment to the general wellbeing of people within and outside his circle was unparalleled.

“Adegbenro, a two-time commissioner, led a rancour-free lifestyle. The APC and Ifedore council in particular, would find it difficult to replace this committed and pragmatic leader,” he said.

Meanwhile, two days after Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, tested positive for coronavirus, his wife, Betty, has also be confirmed positive for the virus.

Oluwatoyin Adegbenro, widow of the health commissioner, a security aide attached to the first lady have also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, Daily Sun confirmed last night.

While Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu has gone on self-isolation, anxiety has gripped the Ondo Government House.

Results of the test conducted for commissioners, senior special advisers, top political office holders in Ondo and other aides attached to the governor’s office are yet to be released.

In a related development, the state government has lamented that the increasing rate of coronavirus disease is giving it sleepless nights.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Jibayo Adeyeye, said the non-compliance of residents to COVID-19 protocols is worrisome, hence the sleeplessness of the state government on the matter.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of Market Associations in Akure South Local Government Area in Akure, the special adviser said one of the solutions proffered by experts to prevent the spread of the virus is the use of nose mask but the people have refused to comply.

He noted that markets were permitted to open on specified days for the economic good of the people but they have refused to obey.