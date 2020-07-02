Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo state commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro has died of COVID-19 infections.

Adegbenro was said to have died at the state infectious disease hospital shortly after he was confirmed positive.

It was learned that the deceased had gone to the hospital for COVID-19 test but gave up the ghost after he was confirmed positive.

A source hinted that Adegbenro had heart-related ailments before contracting COVID 19.

His death came two days after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Adegbenro had been on the verge of the campaign for total compliance of all COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the death of Adegbenro as a great loss to the party and the state at large.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaiye said “Dr. Adegbenro has been at the forefront of government efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Ondo State. His demise collides violently with this patriotic assignment.”

“He was a party man to the core, readily accessible, humble, and dependable. His commitment to the general well-being of people within and outside his circle was unparalleled.

“Dr. Adegbenro, a two- time Commissioner in Ondo State led a rancor-free lifestyle. The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, and Ifedore Local Government area in particular, would find it difficult to replace this committed and pragmatic leader,” the party added.