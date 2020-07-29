Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Independent Electoral Commission has fixed August 22 for the local government election in the state.

The commission Chairman, Yomi Dinakin, disclosed this in Akure, the state capital, yesterday.

Highlighting the election timetable, he said publication of notice of poll is from July 28 to 30.

He said training of ad hoc staff will hold from August 11 to 14, while submission of names of party agents is from August 10 to 13.

Dinakin said posting of list of ad hoc staff in local government areas will take place from August 17 to 19.

He said political parties’ campaigns will end by 11.59pm on August 20, while election will hold on Saturday, August 22.