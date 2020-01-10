Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has fixed April 18, 2020 for local government election.

The commission Chairman, Yomi Dinakin, who disclosed this, yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting with political parties, advised them to take note of the statutory notice for the election.

The commission also advised the political parties to conduct their primaries between January 14 and February 7, 2020, which the ODIEC boss said must be witnessed by officials of the commission.

Meanwhile, during the stakeholders’ meeting, Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) Chairman, Biyi Poroye, called for the resignation of Dinakin.

He said Dinakin is not competent to conduct the election, just as he stressed that adequate preparation has not been put in place for the election.

“You (Dinakin) don’t have the moral right to conduct the April 18 election. You are advised to resign. Not every legal thing is moral. You told us that you have written Independent National Electoral Commission to get the voters’ register. It’s the same excuse you gave in 2018. The whole of 2019 nothing happened. We are not all idiots.

In his response, the ODIEC boss said: “One of the things we learnt as teachers is that your students write your testimonial. If any political party or individual has the voters’ register, it’s not authentic, it’s not what ODIEC can work on. If ODIEC wants to conduct an election, INEC must be properly written to release the voters’ register at a given date.

“Asking me to resign is a question of my choice,” he said.