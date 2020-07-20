Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A member of the Ondo State House of Assembly representing Ilaje Constituency 11, Mrs Favour Tomomewo, narrowly escaped death in a ghastly motor accident on Monday.

Mrs Tomomewo is the only female member of the House and one of the supporters of the embattled deputy governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The lawmaker was recently suspended by the House for allegedly violating the House rules during a rowdy plenary where attempts were made to impeach the deputy governor.

A source informed Daily Sun that the lawmaker was returning to Akure from her village, Mahin in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state when the accident happened.

It was gathered that the accident occurred along the Ondo-Ore road.

The lawmaker was said to have gone to her constituency in preparation for the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, Tomomewo was said to be in the car with three of her aides when the accident occurred and she sustained injuries.

The lawmaker is said to be recuperating at an undisclosed hospital where she was rushed