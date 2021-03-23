From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A middle aged man simply identifed as Gbenro has strangulated his wife, Wayeṣọla to death.

The sad incident happened at Salvation Army Street in Odojomu area of Ondo in Ondo State in the early hours of Tuesday.

It was learnt that five years old daughter of the deceased, Fayọkẹ witnessed how her mother was killed by her father.

She said she saw her father on the bed turning her mum’s neck when she was going to toilet.

She added that her father threatened to kill her when she made an attempt to run outside to seek the help of their neighbours.

The young girl said she later saw her mum’s lifelessly body beside her father on the bed while their neighbours came to cover her with clothe.

She said it was the neighbours that alerted the deceased brother on phone.

It was gathered that the residents of the area locked up the man and the lifeless body of his wife inside the room so that he won’t be able to escape as the deceased brother went to Enuowa station in Ondo city to report the matter.

Spokesperson of the the state police command, Tee- Leo Ikoro who confirmed the incident, said the accused has been arrested and detained at the state Criminal Investigations Department, Akure for further investigation.