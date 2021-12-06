From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has assured that he will not leave unpaid salaries for his successor after his tenure.

Governor Akeredolu said he had vowed not to owe workers’ salaries since the inception of his administration, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the finance of the state badly and hindered regular payment of salaries.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Governor gave the assurance at the Ondo State Health Summit, held at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME) in Akure on Monday.

Akeredolu who said his predecessor left unpaid seven months salaries, promised that all salary arrears presently owed workers in the state will be paid.

“I am glad to inform you that we made giant strides in all areas. Unfortunately, COVID-19 Pandemic came in the third year into our First Term with its attendant economic crisis which has since put governments across the world in financial straitjackets.

“Notwithstanding the precarious situation we inherited in 2017, you will recall that we had settled six of the seven months arrears of salaries.

“We employed and have continued to employ qualified personnel for our primary, secondary and tertiary health care facilities. We equally brought in several containers of hospital equipment worth billions of naira from the United States.

“Again, we established Teaching Hospital Complexes in both Akure and Ondo as well as established the Contributory Health Insurance Commission among other achievements that are well known to most of our health sector practitioners in the State,’ the Governor added.

He said his administration is determined to sustain and continually improve on efforts at delivering effective and qualitative health care and social welfare services to the people.

Governor Akeredolu also acknowledged that the need to quickly reposition the health sector with utmost commitment and collaboration is a task that must be done by all stakeholders, reassuring all medical and health workers that health care remains a central focus of his administration’s agenda.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .