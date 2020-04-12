Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The fear of contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has gripped the people of Ijoka in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State following the discovery of a case in the area, the second in the state.

The Ondo State Government had discovered a person with COVID-19 in the area at the weekend, a development which prompted the government to cancel Easter Sunday services in all the churches in the state.

The state government had earlier given concessions to Christians to worship in their various churches on Easter Sunday but the second case of COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the authorisation.

Residents of Ijoka area in Akure, the state capital, where the case was discovered, have been thrown into a state of unease, with many of them leaving the area to other parts of the town.

Four persons whom the latest victim had contact with, including his wife and children, have been placed on self-isolation.

The patient, who is said to be a staff of Murtala Muhammad Airport, is the second case of COVID-19 in the state.

A military officer who recently returned from India was the index case recorded in the southwestern state.