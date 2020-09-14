Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has revealed that the last Thursday’s inferno that razed a section of the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was caused by power surge.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Salami Bolaji said the police interim investigation shows that some electrical connection in the affected office were faulty before the incident.

He said the incident was as a result of the faulty electrical connection and had no undertone as being speculated in some quarters.

Bolaji said the fire incident was not an act of saboteur but a technical fault caused by electrical problems in the affected offices.

About 5,000 card readers were destroyed by the fire incident that razed the office.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had alleged foul play in the incident and called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu to investigate the cause of the inferno.

The Police Commissioner however stated that police officers worked together with fire fighters to find out the cause of the inferno and arrived at the conclusion that it was power surge that caused it.

He said the police will ensure adequate security of lives and property of the people before, during and after the election.