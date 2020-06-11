Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Indications have emerged that the journalist who contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ondo State has recovered from the disease.

It was gathered that the journalist who works for a radio station in the state and lives in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area, has now tested negative for COVID-19.

It was also learnt that the journalist after being tested negative twice was discharged and he was said to have been reunited with his family.

The journalist had been isolated and treated at the State Infectious Disease Centre, Akure, the Ondo State capital, where he was eventually certified negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ondo State has recorded four new COVID-19 cases.

This was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Agdegbenro, who expressed worry on the increasing rate of the disease in the state.

With the latest development, the state now has 51 cases of COVID-19 out of which four were confirmed dead and many recovered.