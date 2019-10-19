The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has given awards to governors of Ondo and Katsina states “for their outstanding performances in governance and women empowerment in their states.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award was presented to them during the grand finale and dinner of the second edition of the National Unity Food Fair, organised by NCWS, in Abuja.

NAN also reports that the Fair has, as its theme: “Subsistent Farming to Mechanisation at the Grassroots”.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, while receiving the award for his outstanding achievements in Ondo state and for empowering women, expressed appreciation that his administration’s achievements were being acknowledged beyond his state.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Public and Intergovernmental Affairs, Olubunmi Adebisi, reiterated his commitment to the development of the state and the welfare of women.

“Virtually everybody in Ondo state knows that it is an award we deserved. The governor passionately cares about the welfare of the womenfolk.

“Akeredolu is somebody who appreciates the fact that without a woman, we can hardly talk of a nation.

“He sees a woman as the backbone to drive a nation and the economy, like what the Access Bank representative said, ‘that women are better managers of funds’.

“The governor has been encouraging market women and young ladies. Of recent, he gave over N540 million to marketers to encourage them,” he said.

Similarly, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state promised to put more efforts to the welfare of women and youths, adding that he would also align with the outcome of the Fair.

NAN reports that Lagos, Borno, Adamawa, Ogun and Kebbi states were given Best Participating State awards, while the Group Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, Dr Herbert Wigwe, was also conferred with an award. (NAN)