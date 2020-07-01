Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Nine passengers kidnapped last weekend at Isua-Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State have regained their freedom.

The passengers were travelling in a Toyota Sienna bus from Abuja to Lajos when they were abducted by suspected herdsmen.

It was gathered that the victims were released after payment of ransom by their relatives.

Daily Sun was reliably informed that all the victims have been reunited with their various families.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo lkoro, confirmed the release of the victims but said he was not aware if any ransom was paid.

Ikoro assured that the kidnappers would soon be apprehended by the police.