Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The seven traders kidnapped along Akure-Owo express road in Ondo State at the weekend have regained their freedom.

Also, officials of Akoko South East Local Government Area who were kidnapped have equally been freed.

One of the kidnapped traders, Mrs Hellen Edward confirmed their freedom.

Other victims who secured their freedom included the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government employees (NULGE) and the Director of Budget in the local government.

It was reliably gathered that #5million naira ransom was paid to secure their release.

A top local government official who spoke anonymously said the victims were released in the early hours of Tuesday.