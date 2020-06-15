Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command is said to have arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in the killing of a Point of Sales (POS) operator, Adetutu Ibrahim, in Akure, the state capital.

The 22-year-old Ibrahim was allegedly shot dead by suspected armed robbers at her shop located at Oke Ogba Area of Akure last year, with the police having been on the trail of her killers ever since.

The deceased was said to have been shot dead in front of her shop while attempting to escape from the hoodlums, who allegedly stormed her shop while disguised as customers.

A police source said the suspects are among the hoodlums recently apprehended by the men of the state command.

‘One of the suspects was apprehended in Minna, Niger State. He was arrested after men of the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad tracked his mobile phone number which led them to a hideout in Niger State where he was apprehended,’ the source told Daily Sun.

However, the source declined to reveal the identity of the suspected killers.

When contacted the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said some suspected criminals were recently arrested but he could not ascertain whether the murder suspects were among them.

‘It is true that we made some arrests recently but I can’t confirm whether those who killed the deceased were among them. But all the suspects would soon be paraded as soon as the commissioner of police gives a go-ahead,’ the police spokesman said.