From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has attributed most road accidents in the state to the lackadaisical attitude of drivers, especially their lack of patience.

The Corps expressed its readiness to prevent road mishaps in all parts of the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

State Sector Commander Mr Ezekiel Sonallah disclosed this while speaking at a programme organised by the Command in commemoration of this year’s World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Sonallah said road accidents can be avoided if only drivers and all other road users exercise patience while on the road.

He indicated that the Command would do everything possible to reduce the rate of road accidents in the state.

The FRSC boss, who disclosed that the Command has put in place measures to prevent road accidents, urged all the road users, especially commercial drivers, to cooperate with his men in the task of preventing accidents.

He warned drivers against driving at high speed, cautioned them against driving while intoxicated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .