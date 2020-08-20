Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ahead of the Saturday’s local government election in Ondo State, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state have rallied support for the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the party in the area.

Led by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, David Oleyelogun, the APC leaders urged electorates to vote for all candidates of the party in the Saturday’s election.

Oleyelogun, specifically called on the people of Ifedore Local Government Area to ensure that no ward in the council is lost to the opposition party.

The Speaker assured that the election would be free and fair without any interference of the government as against the misconception that the election will be influenced by the state government.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Tobi Ogunleye urged party members to work together in unity ror the overall success of the party.

“Regardless of where we all worked during the last governorship primary election of our party, the APC, the party is now one big family and we must work together for the gain of the party,” he said.

He called on the people to shun politics of acrimony and support the APC for the continuity of all the laudable programmes or Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said the performance of Governor Akeredolu in the last three and half years in office are campaign tools for his victory at the polls.