The Commissioner in charge of Police Mobile Force, Mr. Mohammed Akeera has assured that his men will display high professional attitude in the forthcoming Ondo election like they did in Edo State.

He warned that Ondo will be too hot for troublemakers during the election.

Akeera told Daily Sun: “I was impressed with the way the Mobile Police Force conducted themselves. I also praised the Squadron Commanders who monitored their officers and ensured they behaved themselves which has sent a good signal to the public and made them to have confidence in the Force.

“We have started training and re-training of our officers towards Ondo election coming up on October 10, 2020. A serious lecture and orientation on how to deal with any hoodlums who want to disrupt the poll unit is being carried out.”

CP Akeera added: “We are totally ready for the Ondo election. The technique that we used in Edo election which makes the election peaceful is the same method we will use in Ondo election on October 10, 2020. We have warned all the troublemakers to stay clear from the state. The state will be too hot for troublemakers in Ondo election”.

“We have moved our mobile men to Ondo State to make sure that the state is calm. We have warned parents to talk to their wards to stay away from thuggery and hooliganism”.

“We have redeployed some of our officers to all the flashpoints to make sure that the hoodlums will not disturb the state. We are totally ready for criminals who may want to create violence in the state and they should better steer clear from the state before, during and after the election”.