Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has arraigned a 24-year-old farmer, Haruna Mohammed for allegedly raping a 50-year-old woman, Ibukun Akinlo.

Haruna was arraigned at an Akure Magistrate Court on a one-count charge of rape.

He was said to have committed the offence on July 8 along Lalepa/Akinfosile road at Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Prosecutor, Augustine Omhenimhen, said the offence was punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code, CAP 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria (2006).

Omhenihen urged the court to remand the accused person pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The court, however, refused to take the plea of Haruna.

The Presiding Magistrate, Rasheedat Yakubu, ordered the accused person to be remanded in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department pending legal advice from the DPP.