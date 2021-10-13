From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The police in Ondo State have arrested a yet to be identified man for allegedly shooting to disperse guests at a party in Oba-Akoko, Akoko South West.

The man, who has been described as large, had reportedly stormed the venue of the party and started shooting sporadically to disperse guests when he saw that his girlfriend with another man.

Although no life was lost in the incident, many of the party guests are said to have sustained injuries as they ran for safety.

A source who identified the suspect as a security man explained that the shooter traced his lover to the party as the girlfriend allegedly followed another man to the party.

‘The suspect is a security man but we don’t know the organisation he works for because he was not in uniform,’ the source claims. ‘He traced his girlfriend who was with another man to the party. I think it was out of anger that he brought out a gun and started to shoot sporadically when he saw the lady with another man. The shooting sent all the guests away, including his girlfriend and the party ended abruptly.’

Another source claimed that the suspect was an officer of the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), while some said he is a serving policeman attached to the area.

The State Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, has, however, denied the claim that the suspect was an Amotekun officer.

‘I am not aware of the incident and I didn’t have any report of such from the Akoko area. The suspect is not one of us, you know there are many security agencies but I’m sure he is not one of the Amotekun Corps,’ he stated.

A police source said the case has been transferred to the state police headquarters in Akure for further investigation.

Police Public Relations Officer Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident, saying that investigations have commenced on the matter.

