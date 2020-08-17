Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the State capital, has remanded a man, Jimoh Jubril, in prison custody for allegedly destroying a vehicle belonging to the campaign team of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The defendant was arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the State, for destroying the campaign vehicle and shooting about five persons during mayhem at Iju Igboroke area of the town.

The vehicle allegedly destroyed by the defendant was worth N2.5 million.

Jubril was arraigned on six counts charge bothering on conspiracy, malicious damage, and attempted murder.

The prosecutor, Mr Adeoye Adesegan, said the offences are punishable under sections 332(1) 320(1) 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol 1 laws of Ondo State (2006).

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the suspect in prison custody pending the legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrate, Mr Olanipekun Mayomi, remanded the defendant in custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service and ordered the case file to be transferred to the DPP for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until September 15.