From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A middle aged man identified as “Naso” has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death during an argument that ensued between them.

He was nabbed by the homicide detectives of the Ondo State Police Command.

It was gathered that Naso allegedly entered the room of the deceased, identified as Seyi and stabbed him to death with knife while he was asleep.

Naso, a southeasterner, carried out the violent act at Messiah High School street in Akure.

Trouble started when the deceased accused Naso of abusing his wife in his presence.

The accusation did not go down well with Naso, who was said to have engaged in insults.

Both the deceased and the suspect exchanged unpleasant words while some of their neighbours tried to broker peace between them.

It was gathered that Naso is currently assisting the police in their investigation.