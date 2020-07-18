Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The sleepy community of Eshe in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State was thrown into panic on Saturday with news that a missing 13-year-old girl was found dead in a nearby bush.

The girl, who hailed from neighbouring Irun Akoko, was said to have gone to Eshe to sell pork.

According to a reliable source, an Eshe-born Okada rider carried the girl after she had finished her sales in the market, purportedly taking her to Irun Akoko.

When the parents of the girl could did not hear from her, it was learnt that they went to report to the native ruler of Eshe, Oba Ojo Adewumi, who reportedly ordered a search of the forest along Eshe-Irun road.

The suspect Okada rider was arrested and detained at Irun Akoko divisional police post.

Search efforts made by youths of the town eventually led to the discovery of the corpse of the girl inside the bush.

Reacting, the Elese of Eshe, Oba Adewumi, described the incident as a strange crime in his community.

Both the police Area Commander in charge of Ikare Area Command, Mr Razak Rauf and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Irun Akoko police division, Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, confirmed the incident, disclosing that investigations on the matter are ongoing.