Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, the state capital, has again remanded founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Alfa Babatunde, and six others over the alleged abduction of a year-old baby, Kolawole Gold, in his church last year.

The defendants, including one Peter Anjorin, who was at large when the case was first brought before the court, were all present at the hearing.

Babatunde and other suspects, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge levelled against them.

Other defendants are Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo and Esther Kayode.

Efforts by the counsel to the defendants, Olusola Oke, to secure their bail failed.

Director of Public Prosecution, Grace Olowoporoku, told the court, presided over by Justice Ayedun Odusola, that counsel to the defendants filed multiple bail applications that were difficult to grant.

Odusola asked Oke to fine-tune his bail applications pending the next court date so as to commence hearing of the bail applications.

He thereafter adjourned the case till March 16 for hearing.