Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chairman, Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, and the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan Obateru, has denied sponsoring attacks against any of his subject, including the deposed traditional ruler of the town, Adebanjo Mafimisebi.

The monarch said neither he nor any of his loyalists are involved in attacking any member of his community or their residences.

Obateru, who is also the Chairman, Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council, said as a revered monarch in Yorubaland, he would not for any reason attack any individual or group of individuals either in his domain or outside it.

The monarch was alleged to have attacked some residents of the town, including a deposed traditional ruler of the town, Mafimisebi, during the distribution of some palliatives for the people of the town.

Obateru succeeded Mafimisebi as the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom when the latter was deposed by the Supreme Court.

The two of them have been at loggerheads since Obateru ascended the throne in 2009.

The monarch attributed the allegations to the handiwork of his detractors, saying that they was baseless and unfounded.

“As the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas and the current Chairman, Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council, as well as the holder of National Honour of Commander Order of Niger (CON), it is against any sensible reasoning that a personality like me will descend so low as to be involved directly or indirectly in an attack on the residence of one of my subjects,” the Oba said.

“Sitting atop sprawling local and international businesses, I am too busy and sophisticated to think, plan or instigate attacks on any of my subjects. Consequently, the said residence is the ancestral home of any reigning and incumbent Olugbo of Ugboland, and it is usually the place where necessary traditional rites are performed. Beyond this, the said residence has been in existence long before the short reign of the deposed monarch. How then can the same residence be claimed to have been owned by the deposed monarch.

“More importantly, the deposed monarch has vacated the said residence since 2007 by the order of the Supreme Court that ousted him and I have been performing traditional rites in the said residence since 2009 when I ascended the throne.

“Distribution of food items at the said residence by me suggest that the said residence is the ancestral home of the Ugbo people and that I am at peace with my people.”